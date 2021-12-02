More than 20 workers at the Shriners Hospital in Shreveport have reportedly been fired for not getting the vaccination for Covid. KEEL News has learned as many as 26 people were fired over the past 2 days and each was told they were being let go because of their decision not to be vaccinated.

Who Got Fired by Shriners Hospital in Shreveport?

Several of the employees who were terminated were nurses at the local hospital. No religious exemptions were allowed. One worker presented evidence of thyroid cancer, but that apparently did not matter in this decision to let the workers go.

Many of the workers did join a conference call with Louisiana for Medical Freedom on Thursday afternoon to talk about options. One of the nurses who was fired tells KEEL she was escorted out the side door and not given any time to clean out her office. She has been a nurse in our community for more than 20 years.

This move comes just days after a federal judge issued a ruling against President Joe Biden’s vaccine mandate for U.S. health care workers.

U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty in the Monroe area issued a ruling to block the federal COVID-19 vaccine mandate for health care workers. This latest ruling was issued on Tuesday. It is very similar other rulings from federal courts across the country.

Doughty issued the ruling on the lawsuit filed by 14 states including Louisiana.

The judge said the President does not have the authority to bypass Congress in putting such a mandate in place.

What Did the Ruling on the Vaccine Mandate for Health Care Workers Say?

Judge Doughty writes: "If the executive branch is allowed to usurp the power of the legislative branch to make laws, two of the three powers conferred by our Constitution would be in the same hands. If human nature and history teach anything, it is that civil liberties face grave risks when governments proclaim indefinite states of emergency."

Louisiana Attorney General Jeff Landry is pleased to see the courts issuing these rulings.

Landry says:

"While Joe Biden villainizes our healthcare heroes with his ‘jab or job’ edicts, I will continue to stand up to the president's bully tactics and fight for liberty.”

The AG says this battle is far from over. But "I am pleased the court granted preliminary relief against the president’s unconstitutional and immoral attack on not only our healthcare workers but also the access to healthcare services for our poor and elderly."

Can Shriners Hospital Legally Fire Workers for Not Getting Vax?

KEEL News reached out to Landry to talk about the firings at Shriners Hospital and he told us "they can essentially do what they want because this is a private hospital, but I expect this to result in legal challenges and a lengthy legal battle ahead for some of these workers and the hospital."

We did reach out to Shriners Hospital for comment, but have not heard back yet.

