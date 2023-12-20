BATON ROUGE, La. (KPEL News) - An unclaimed lottery jackpot from August has finally been claimed, the state's lottery office announced on Wednesday.

The prize, a $1.85 million Lotto jackpot from the August 30 drawing, was claimed on Tuesday, December 12 at the Lottery Headquarters in Baton Rouge. The winner is from Plaquemines Parish and bought the winning ticket from a Winn Dixie in New Orleans.

According to Louisiana Lottery, the winning Lotto numbers were 08-09-11-14-32-41 and the winning ticket was for the largest Lotto jackpot this year since the $3.3 million jackpot from January 7, which was also sold in New Orleans.

The winner's name is Lara Tate, who claimed a $1,327,375 prize after state and federal tax withholdings. The Winn Dixie where Tate won the ticket received a 1% selling bonus of $18,500.

"Since its inception in 1991, the Louisiana Lottery has fulfilled its mission of maximizing revenue for the state of Louisiana while upholding the highest standards of integrity and public trust," the Louisiana Lottery said in its release. "To date, it has transferred more than $4.6 billion to the state for K-12 public education."

As always, please remember to play these and any games of chance responsibly. Only spend what you can afford to lose since most tickets do not recoup your investment. If you or someone you love has a gambling issue there is help available. For a free referral simply dial 1-877-770-STOP (7867) a trained counselor will be made available to you.

Looking for a nice little Christmas bonus to end the year? Good Luck.