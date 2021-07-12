Sonny Jackson, All-Time Winningest Football Coach in Nicholls State History, Dies at 82

William "Sonny" Jackson, the winningest coach in Nicholls State football history, passed away on Saturday at the age of 82.

Coach Jackson served as the Colonels head coach from 1981-1986 before moving over to McNeese State (1987-1989) to take over that program in the same capacity.

But it was Jackson's time at Nicholls that he is most remembered. He compiled an overall record of 39-28-1 during his tenure in Thibodaux.

He led the team to its first-ever NCAA Division I-AA playoff appearance and victory in 1986. The team beat Appalachian State that year before losing to eventual national champion Georgia Southern in the quarterfinal round.

Jackson's 39 wins still stands as the best in school history, followed by Bill Clements (1974-1980) with 36 and current head coach Tim Rebowe, who took over the role in 2015, at 34.

Football runs in the Jackson family. His son, William "Hud" Jackson is entering his 10th season as the head coach of the University of Arkansas-Monticello program.