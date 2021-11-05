South Louisiana Police Need Help Finding Perfume Bandits

Two people are on the run after stealing hundreds of dollars worth of perfume from a cosmetics store just outside of Baton Rouge.

The women are caught on surveillance camera swiping more than $1200 dollars from an Ulta Beauty location in Gonzales which is just south of Baton Rouge. Security cameras caught the duo concealing several bottles of perfume on their person and then walking out of the store on the morning of October 18. Gonzales police say neither woman made any attempt to pay for the pricey bottles of perfume.

One of the suspects was wearing a blue face mask, an orange flannel shirt and a Lisa Simpson t-shirt. She had black hair. The other suspect had blue hair and had on a purple face mask, a green flannel shirt and a dark blue t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact detectives with the Gonzales Police Department at 225-647-9583.

