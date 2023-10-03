South Louisiana Teacher Charged With Rape as Police Allege Student Fathered Her Child

LORANGER, La. (KPEL News) - Former Tangipahoa Parish teacher 33-year-old Morgan Freche of Loranger has turned herself in to the sheriff's office as investigators say she not only had an inappropriate sexual relationship with a student, but is also allegedly the mother of the minor's child.

Sheriff Daniel Edwards says several warrants were issued for Freche's arrest as she faces a slew of charges:

Third Degree Rape (1 count)

Felony Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile (4 counts)

Oral Sexual Battery (1 count)

While an initial report of the alleged relationship between Freche and the now 17-year-old student was taken on September 24th, allegations of the sexual misconduct date back nearly two years ago. The police report alleges the boy fathered the child. A paternity test would prove if he is biologically the father or not.

The Third Degree Rape charge is the harshest one, which carries up to 25 years in prison. Legal analyst Franz Borghardt spoke to our news partners at Louisiana Radio Network about how law enforcement may have come to making that charge.

"Sometimes consent is a question of can this individual, under the law, make decisions. If the answer is no, then...it’s third degree-rape,” says Borghardt. "And the law enforcement agency must have had facts sufficient in their minds to believe that more likely than not probable cause existed to merit arresting that individual on a rape charge."

Keep in mind that it's still considered rape even if the sexual relationship was consensual between the teacher and the minor. In many sexual crimes, consent is not even relevant.

The community is weighing in as investigators make a huge breakthrough in the case.

