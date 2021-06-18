Squirrel Causes Major Power Outage In Lafayette

Thousands of Lafayette residents experienced a power outage on Thursday morning, all because of a squirrel.

According to KATC TV 3, a Lafayette Utilities System spokesperson says that at around 7:30 am a squirrel shorted out a distribution bus when it got between an insulator and ground. The outage area was approximately from E. Broussard Road to Ambassador Caffery Parkway and from Verot School Road to the Vermilion River.



Power Outage from LUS.org

The power was restored to the area about 40 minutes after the incident occurred. However, LUS did report that the squirrel did not live to tell the tale.

