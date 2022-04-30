Louisiana School Bus Driver Arrested After Violent Video Spreads on Social Media

St. Helena Parish officials say that a bus driver has been arrested after a fight on his school bus went viral.

According to WAFB, Jerome McMabb, 72, was arrested on Friday after he was seen violently punching a student multiple times while on the school bus.

Graphic video of the alleged incident shows McNabb standing over a bus seat and repeatedly punching down at a student while scolding the boy about hitting

Lester Duhe, WAFB Lester Duhe, WAFB loading...

At one point, McNabb kicks the student as well.

WAFB, Lester Duhe WAFB, Lester Duhe loading...

While we can't confirm what provoked this type of attack (or if anything provoked it at all) multiple social media users who seemed to be familiar with the situation made mention of a student "cussing and hitting" the bus driver.

Another source familiar with the incident mentioned the student may have thrown a bottle or some type of similar item at the bus driver.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Regardless of what happened or did not happen, it is clear that the bus driver broke the law by hitting the student.

WAFB says the student is currently in custody with his parents while the St. Helena Parish School System has released this statement.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.