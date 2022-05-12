It was all caught on camera.

An East Baton Rouge school bus driver has reportedly been placed on administrative leave after she was seen pepper spraying a student on the bus.

The incident, which is under investigation by the East Baton Rouge Parish School System, occurred during the afternoon hours of May 11th.

The commotion reportedly all started when a bottle of water was thrown in the direction of the school bus driver.

When the driver allegedly confronted the student who threw the bottle, he attempted to hit her and that is when she deployed the spray.

The incident remains under investigation and the student could be facing disciplinary actions during the final days of the school year.

To view the altercation between the bus driver and the student, click HERE. I will warn you, that some may find the actions and language in the social media video to be offensive.