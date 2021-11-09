St. Landry Parish Woman Accused of Shooting Her Mother Arrested

Ashley Sims, the woman accused of shooting her mother Vera Sims several times last Friday, has been arrested and is being transported to jail.

That's according to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office, who says Vera was taken to a Lafayette hospital with serious injuries after her daughter allegedly shot her during an argument.

According to detectives, the argument began when Ashley armed herself and shot Vera multiple times in the stomach and in the lower parts of her body. The shooting happened at around 5:30 Friday night in the 100 block of Lofton Street which is in the Opelousas area.

Deputies say Ashley ran away and has been on the run since Tuesday morning. Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says she turned herself in.

