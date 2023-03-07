ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KPEL News) - The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in finding a woman who has been missing for several days.

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz the 47-year-old woman was last seen when she was being taken to Opelousas General Hospital on the night of Thursday, March 2.

He says that the same night she was treated and released was the last time anyone saw her.

Naomi Linn Fortson 3 Photo courtesy of St. Landry Parish

Guidroz says the missing woman's name is Naomi Linn Fortson, and he is asking everyone in Acadiana to help his deputies locate the woman,

Deputy Chief Eddie Thibodeaux says the woman is described as being a white female with green eyes. He adds she has black hair that falls around her shoulders.

Thibodeaux says Fortson has a distinguishing mark on her body as she has the letters "dn" tattooed on her left forearm.

Naomi Linn Fortson 4 Photo courtesy of St. Landry Parish

The last time anyone saw her, Naomi Fortson had on a black shirt and a black pair of pants.

Thibodeaux says if you do think you see this woman then you should call the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office at 337-948-6516.

