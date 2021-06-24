UPDATE: Woman Found; Silver Alert Canceled Vidalia Woman

UPDATE: The woman has been found.

ORIGIONAL STORY:

Louisiana State Police have issued a Silver Alert for Maylene Craft Hobbs of Vidalia.

The woman suffers from a serious medical condition, and her family says that she might not make the best choices.

Photo courtesy of Louisiana State Police

Officials say the woman was last seen by her family Wednesday night at around 10 o'clock at her home on Azalea Street. The family speculates that the 87-year-old woman might have walked away from her home in the overnight hours.

If you think you see Hobbs, you are asked to call the Vidalia Police Department at 318-336-5254.

According to the press release from Trooper Jonathan Odom, the woman is about five feet, seven inches tall, and she weighs around 145 pounds.