Family to Hold Candlelight Vigil for Missing Lafayette Woman

Family members of Ella Goodie have organized a candlelight vigil for Friday night at the Martin Luther King, Jr. Recreation Center according to The Advocate.

Ella Goodie was last seen on March 9 when she took a fair to take someone to Texas. And according to law enforcement officials, her vehicle was last seen on March 11 north of Dallas, Texas. They were able to see the vehicle via traffic cameras.

It was in April when the car was found in St. Louis, Missouri.

Jessica Goodie, Ella's first cousin, told the newspaper they don't want anyone to forget Ella. She says, "We want that the community will continue to have faith that she will come back, that they will continue with the prayers."

Officials with Louisiana State Police announced in early May they are investigating this disappearance now as a homicide. Goodie's family said the woman picked up Brandon Francisco. As a rideshare driver, Goodie was taking the man to Houston according to her family.

Missouri authorities arrested Francisco on April 6 on an attempted second-degree murder warrant out of Rapides Parish. Francisco was wanted there in connection with a 2018 shooting case. He no-showed a court hearing on March 9, the same day Goodie disappeared. Francisco has not been officially named as a suspect in the case.

The candlelight vigil begins at 6 o'clock Friday evening, and family members are asking everyone who plans to attend to bring a candle.

Jessica Goodie also told The Advocate, "Please continue to say her name, show her face. Continue to do that. We can't forget her."

The organizer of Friday night's event, Pam Thibeaux, is also the woman who helped to coordinate a billboard with Ella Goodie's picture on it along Interstate Ten in Lafayette.

Officials are asking anyone who has any information to call the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715. Their organization continues to investigate this case along with Louisiana State Police. LSP can be contacted at 337-262-5880.

