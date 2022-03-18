UPDATE - The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is reporting the vehicle of missing Scott, La woman Ella Goodie has been found.

Ella Quiana Goodie KATC Via YouTube.com loading...

Today (04/01/22) Louisiana State Police are reporting that earlier this morning St. Joseph, Missouri officers found the missing 2012 Black Audi Q5 of Ella Quiana Goodie according to KATC.

At this time no other information has been released about the vehicle, its condition, or any potential evidence found inside the vehicle.

From KATC -

"Detectives and investigators from Louisiana State Police, Scott Police Department, and St. Joseph Police Department are continuing to work together to locate Ella Quiana Goodie who is still missing."

According to Scott Police Chief Chad Leger, Brandon Jermaine Francisco, a person of interest in the case, was arrested in Missouri on a previous warrant issued by the Rapides Parish Sheriff's Office.

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle, please contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

(March 29 update below)

The Louisiana State Police Bureau of Investigations is reaching out for the public's help once again in the search for missing Scott, La woman Ella Quiana Goodie.

Ella Goodie Black Audi Q5 SUV 2012 Courtesy of Louisiana State Police loading...

The Louisiana State Police Bureau Search For Missing Ella Goodie And Vehicle

Earlier today (03/29/22) the Louisiana State Police Bureau sent out a new press release asking for the public's help in finding Ella Goodie and her vehicle, neither of which have been seen since March 9, 2022.

Goodie is described as a Black female, 5-feet, 3-inches in height, and weighing 168 pounds, last seen wearing a denim jacket with blue pants.

LSP's description of Goodie's vehicle from the press release -

"Investigators have also yet to locate her vehicle, a Black 2012 Audi Q5SUV, possibly displaying texts license plateNRN6551.The vehicle license plate may have been removed. The vehicle could also have a Lyft sticker mounted on the front windshield."

If you have any information on the whereabouts of Goodie or her vehicle, please contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or the Louisiana State Police at 318-484-2194.

The public can also anonymously submit tips or suspicious activity via the Louisiana State Police online reporting system at LSP.org and by clicking the Suspicious Activity link.

(Original story below)

Ella Goodie from Scott, La hasn't been seen since March 9, 2022. Today (03/18/22) the FBI and United State Marshals Service are now involved in the search.

Ella Goodie KATC Via YouTube loading...

Ella Goodie of Scott, La has been missing since March 9, 2022. According to the Scott Pollice Dept., Goodie was hired to drive a man to Houston, Tx but has not been seen or heard from since.

According to KLFY, Brandon Francisco is currently the main person of interest and is believed to be the last person to have any contact with her.

The Scott Police Department has now announced they have partnered with the Federal Bureau of Investigations (FBI) and United State Marshals Service (USMS) in the search for Ella Goodie.

From KLFY -

"The Scott Police Dept. will continue to investigate and follow every lead that is reported. Anyone having any information related to this case is urged to contact the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or their local Law Enforcement Agency."

Goodie is described as a Black female, 5-feet, 3-inches in height, and weighing 168 pounds, last seen wearing a denim jacket with blue pants.

Ella Quiana Goodie KATC Via YouTube.com loading...