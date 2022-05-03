State Police: Case of Missing Scott Woman Now Considered a Homicide

It's been two months since anyone has seen Ella Goodie. Now, Louisiana State Police are investigating her case as a homicide.

Officials with LSP announced this new development Tuesday afternoon. In a statement, authorities said they made that decision based on "investigative techniques and witness statements."

Goodie, a Scott resident, went missing on March 9. According to authorities, she was working as a ride share driver and had been hired to take a customer to Houston. On April 1, Goodie's car, a Black 2012 Audi, was later found near St. Joseph, Missouri.

Several days later, police in Missouri arrested a person of interest in the case.

Scott Police Department/KATC Brandon Francisco (Scott Police Department/KATC) loading...

According to Goodie's realtives, Brandon Francisco was the customer Goodie was driving to Houston on the day she disappeared. Missouri authorites arrested Francisco on April 6 on an attempted second-degree murder warrant out of Rapides Parish. Francisco was wanted there in connection with a 2018 shooting case. He no-showed a court hearing on March 9, the same day Goodie disappeared.

On Monday, a Rapides Parish judge revoked Francisco's bond.

Goodie still has not been found. Francisco has not been named a suspect. The Scott Police Department, Louisiana State Police, the Federal Bureau of Investigations, and the United States Marshals Service are all working together in the investigation.

Call the Scott Police Department at 337-233-3715 or Louisiana State Police at 337-262-5880 if you have information about the case.

