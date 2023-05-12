ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (999 KTDY) - Just like the majority of animal shelters across the state of Louisiana, the St. Landry Parish Shelter is overcrowded. If you have been considering taking home a fur-ever friend, this is a good time.

One of the ways to prevent overcrowding of pets is to spay/neuter your cats and dogs. Officials say there are spay/neuter certificates available for participating facilities in St. Landry and Lafayette Parishes.

The shelter has recently undergone improvements and those will continue with the help of the BISSELL Pet Foundation. Officials say another way they are being helped is BISSELL is helping them with the vouchers that are available to people in St. Landry to help with the costs of spaying/neutering their pets.

One of the biggest things they are asking of people is if you see a stray pet try to see if the pet is able to find its way home within 24 hours. They say often a pet can be reunited with their family in that time. If not, they say give them a call. They can't take any more cats at this time, and it's very tight as they also have many dogs waiting for a new home.

You should also call the shelter right if you can't take the dog or cat into your home while looking for its owner. Some animals made need immediate help and/or your landlord may not let you foster or own a pet.

If you think your pet is lost you can take a look at the pets via their Facebook page by clicking here.

If you think this is your time to adopt, then make sure you take a look at all the different dogs they have that are ready for you. Remember a few things:

Adopting a dog is for a lifetime.

Make sure you can afford to adopt a dog. They will need at minimum food and vet visits.

Make sure you have time to give your dog plenty of love, time, and attention.