St. Landry Parish Animal Control Director Fired

The St. Landry Parish Animal Control Director has been fired, according to reports.

KLFY TV10 is reporting that the firing happened Wednesday.

When questioned about the change at the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Center, St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard declined to comment, according to KLFY.

This is not the first time that a St. Landry Parish Animal Control Director has made headlines.

In 2020, the former director of the center, Stacey McKnight, turned herself in to authorities after allegedly removing property from the center.

McKnight, according to KATC TV3, admitted to taking animals, files, and other property from the center and bringing those items to her home.

The story goes on to say that McKnight was the subject of several complaints from the public about the way she was operating the Animal Control Center.

As for the current status of the St. Landry Parish Animal Control Center - Bellard has appointed Spencer Carnette to lead the office. Carnette was initially hired as an investigator to try to get a handle on animal control calls in the parish, according to the story from KLFY.