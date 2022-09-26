An investigator with the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office will now be investigating cruelty, neglect, and other animal cases as they arise from St. Landry Parish Animal Control.

Geographically, St. Landry Parish is large. With so many animals across the parish, it's imperative says St. Landry Parish President Jessie Bellard to have one person devoted to these types of situations according to KLFY.

Members of one Facebook Group, Animals of St. Landry, are constantly showing pictures via their site of animals who have either been harmed or have been neglected. In addition to pointing out cruelty cases, the group also helps to find homes for homeless pets.

Parish President Bellard says this will be one way of addressing issues concerning animals in the parish without the back and forth between the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office and St. Landry Parish Animal Control. He adds,

He can do anything as far as police power. He is a post-certified officer. He has arrest authority, but he works for the parish government, not the sheriff's office.

The investigator will be able to investigate all cases involving animals. If the situation can be rectified by simple means, then that will happen. If the case is something that needs to be turned over to the district attorney's office that will happen as well.

The investigator will be able to decide whether or not charges should be made against an individual, but it would be up to the DA to determine whether or not to prosecute.

