St. Martin Parish Registrar of Voters Steps Down This Month

Patricia Guidry’s resignation creates an opening for a key election administration position in St. Martin Parish.

ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KPEL News) — St. Martin Parish is accepting applications for a new Registrar of Voters after Patricia Guidry announced her resignation effective Jan. 31, according to parish officials.

Parish President Pete Delcambre notified the council of Guidry’s departure, opening the position that oversees voter registration and election operations throughout St. Martin Parish.

Application Process and Requirements

Interested candidates have until 4 p.m. on Jan. 27 to submit applications and resumes to the St. Martin Parish Council. Materials should be directed to the attention of Clerk of the Council Brooke Thibodeaux.

Applications can be submitted three ways: by email at bgillespie@stmartinparish.net, hand delivered to 301 W. Port St. in St. Martinville, or mailed to the same address.

The Registrar of Voters position handles all aspects of voter registration, maintains parish voting rolls, and coordinates with the Louisiana Secretary of State’s office on election administration. The role requires knowledge of state election laws and procedures.

