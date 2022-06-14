Crowley Locals Say Don’t Forget About This Local Coffee Shop as New Starbucks Reportedly Coming to Town

With reports of a new Starbucks coming to Crowley, there have been mixed reactions from some of the locals.

According to a Facebook post from concrete contractors Rock Solid Materials, a new Starbucks has broken (and paved) ground at a new location in Crowley.

According to one commenter familiar with the location, the new Starbucks will be located next to El Dorado Mexican restaurant, right off of Interstate 10.

Facebook Facebook loading...

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

Growth is good, and this will undoubtedly attract I-10 travelers to stop in Crowley during their travels and hopefully spend their dollars in other parts of the community as well.

While many were excited to hear the news, others were worried that it would affect the mom-and-pop coffee shops in the area—specifically The Vanilla Bean.

While a successful Starbucks in Crowley doesn't necessarily mean there will be less business to go around for the local coffee spots, a few residents fear that will be the case.

The team at Vanilla Bean even chimed in to let folks know they plan on continuing to work hard to earn the business of their local community.

Facebook Facebook loading...

This is a story we’ve seen time and time again. If there is any hope, we’ve got every franchise imaginable here in Lafayette and our local restaurants still shine. It seems like the mom-and-pop shops have lots of support in the Crowley community as well.

Facebook Facebook loading...

For what it's worth, we've also seen franchises come to town and abruptly shut down. Just ask Krispy Kreme about that one. 😬

Another thing to keep in mind is that we've got local folks who own a lot of these franchises that are instrumental in our community growth and overall quality of life.

MacLaff is a prime example of a franchisee who continuously puts dollars back into our Lafayette community—most recently with their Ronald McDonald House at Our Lady of Lourdes Women's and Children's Hospital which will allow families to be conveniently closer to loved ones in the hospital.

In the end, this is just another reminder to embrace growth, but not forget about the locals who are the backbone of our communities here in south Louisiana.

Facebook Facebook loading...

For what it's worth, thanks to this Starbucks news, I'll definitely be checking out The Vanilla Bean next time I'm in the Crowley area.