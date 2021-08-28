State Fire Marshal’s Office Urges Generator Safety During and After the Storm

As Louisiana residents brace for the impact of Hurricane Ida, the State Fire Marshal's Office is encouraging everyone to keep safety in mind when using portable generators.

Generators produce carbon monoxide, which is an odorless, colorless gas that can kill without warning. It is important that you have a carbon monoxide detector in your home, especially if you plan on using your generator.

State Fire Marshal Chief H. "Butch" Browning offers the following generator safety tips that you should keep in mind to keep your family safe:

Do not place generators inside of any structure including garages, carports and sheds

Instead, place the generator at least 20 feet away from your home, down-wind away from open doors, windows and vents

Before refueling, turn the generator off and allow it to cool 15-20 minutes

Never try to power the house wiring by plugging the generator into a wall outlet

Instead, use a heavy-duty, outdoor extension cord to plug appliances into generators

Do not use in rain or wet conditions

Have a fire extinguisher nearby

Have a carbon monoxide monitor for your home

To hear Chief Browning share these tips on video, click here: https://youtu.be/7HsupqhBVis

To hear a powerful carbon monoxide save story, click here: https://youtu.be/b8HojIAQIdk