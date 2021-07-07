State Rep Ted James of Baton Rouge Representative says some reform efforts have been put in place by Colonel Lamar Davis who is now in charge of State Police, but James says Davis can only do so much. He has restrictions in place that might limit the changes he can make.

The Ronald Greene death is not the only motivation behind this move from the Legislative Black Caucus. James says state police were asked to step in and investigate the death of Alton Sterling at the hands of Baton Rouge police five years ago. Now the group wants the Department of Justice to investigate Louisiana State Police.

Federal officials are looking into the death of Ronald Greene, the black man who was repeatedly tased and punched, then dragged by officers before his May 2019 death. But this latest request is asking the feds to take a more closer look at possible systemic racism in the State Police.

