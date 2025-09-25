A major 911 outage has been reported across Louisiana, Mississippi, and parts of Illinois, leaving residents unable to make emergency calls through the traditional 911 phone system. Officials are urging the public to use alternative numbers or text messaging services until systems are restored.

UPDATE:

9-1-1 phone services have been restored, according to LCG.

Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG) and the Lafayette Parish Office of Homeland Security and Emergency Preparedness (OHSEP) have been notified by the 9-1-1 Communications District that 9-1-1 phone lines have been restored and are fully operational. Residents may once again call 9-1-1 directly for emergencies.

ORIGINAL STORY:

We thank the public for their patience during the outage and remind everyone to use 9-1-1 responsibly for emergencies only.

According to Lafayette Consolidated Government (LCG), statewide 911 phone lines are down in Louisiana.

Residents can still text 911, which remains functional, but for voice calls in Lafayette Parish, emergencies should be directed to 337-232-1400.

Update: Cut Lines Caused Outage, Repairs Expected Soon

Officials now say the widespread 911 outage was caused by six separate lines being cut, impacting emergency services across Louisiana, Mississippi, and Alabama. According to Jamie Hebert with Lafayette Consolidated Government, AT&T has advised that repairs are underway and should be completed within a few hours.

An Emergency Alert System (EAS) notification also confirmed that Tensas Parish is experiencing a 911 outage, with a major loss of communication across parts of Louisiana and Mississippi tied to the damaged transmission lines. The alert is in effect beginning at 2:35 p.m. Thursday, September 25, through 8:35 a.m. Friday, September 26, unless services are restored sooner.

Residents are urged to continue using alternate emergency contact numbers provided below, or text 911 where available until the repairs are finalized.

Acadian Ambulance Provides Alternate Contact

Acadian Ambulance Service confirmed the outage is impacting both Louisiana and Mississippi operations.

They have issued an alternate number for those needing emergency medical assistance: 1-469-513-6577. Officials emphasized that texting 911 will not reach Acadian Ambulance directly, so those in need of an ambulance should call the alternate line.

Similar Outages in Mississippi and Illinois

Mississippi agencies also confirmed disruptions to their 911 systems. Law enforcement there advised residents to reach out to their local agencies directly if they are unable to connect through 911.

In Illinois, the City of Canton Police Department reported that 911 is down throughout Fulton County.

Residents are being asked to call their local non-emergency numbers, though officials warn of possible call wait times.

Officials Urge Caution and Patience

Authorities across the affected states are monitoring the outage and working with communications providers to restore normal service. They are asking the public to remain calm and use the alternative emergency contacts provided.

This is a developing story, and updates will be shared as soon as systems are restored or additional information becomes available.