After more than three decades on Johnston Street, Sticks Billiards is preparing to move from its longtime home following an unexpected turn of events.

The owners shared in a Facebook post that they were “shocked” to learn their building had been sold and is set to be demolished. According to the post, they only discovered the sale by accident about two months ago.

The news could have marked the end of a 33-year run, but instead, it sparked a race to keep the business alive.

Staying True To Johnston Street

Rather than closing their doors, the owners immediately began searching for a new location with one goal in mind: stay on Johnston Street.

That goal has now been achieved.

Sticks Billiards confirmed it will relocate to a new space nearby, at what is currently an event center next to The District. Renovations are already underway as the team works to transition into the new location.

Get our free mobile app

Not The End Of An Era

While the current location only has a few months left, the message from ownership is clear: Sticks Billiards is not going anywhere.

The business, which first opened in 1992, has become a go-to spot for pool, drinks, and late-night hangouts in Lafayette. The announcement was met with support from longtime customers who see Sticks as more than just a pool hall.

Owners Bert and Rusty thanked the community for its continued support and encouraged customers to visit the current location while they still can.

As one chapter closes, another is already taking shape just down the road.