Stolen Goodwill Truck Found in Scott

UPDATE: 2 p.m.

Scott police say a man stole the Goodwill box truck from the Goodwill facility on Alfred Street.

According to Chief Chad Leger, Gordon Rae Philip jumped into the truck's cab and took off while workers were unloading items from the back of the vehicle. An employee was inside the truck's rear when Philip drove away. That employee was able to escape without injury.

Leger says an officer spotted the stolen truck and tried to pull it over. Philip is accused of ignoring the officer's lights and sirens and of trying to elude the officer. Leger says Philip's run ended when he made a wide turn onto Eraste Landry Road and lost control of the truck. That's when several items flew out of the back of the truck and onto the road. Philip overcorrected and veered into a wooden fence and into an outdoor kitchen outside a nearby home.

According to Leger, Philip narrowly missed hitting the house itself.

Leger says a sheriff's office canine deputy helped arrest Philip after he refused the orders of human law enforcement to surrender.

Philip is in the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on charges of theft of a motor vehicle, aggravated criminal damage to property, and aggravated flight from an officer.

Just when you think you’ve seen everything, 2021 provides us with all yet another head-shaking moment.

Around 10 a. m. Thursday, this reporter was driving down Dulles Drive near Rue De Belier when he saw a Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office unit speed by with lights on and sirens blaring. A few minutes later, this reporter saw another deputy rolling code down Rue De Belier going in the same direction as the other deputy.

We made a call to the sheriff’s office. They told us they were assisting the Scott Police Department with a traffic stop that began as a stolen vehicle call. We reached out to the Scott Police Department. Chief Chad Leger said his officers were working an incident and would provide more information once the case is completed.

An eyewitness and his video, however, are giving us more insight as to what’s going on.

Doyle Westbrook tells us he saw this stolen Goodwill truck on Westgate Drive near Eraste Landry Road. Westbrook says he saw the truck speeding down the road. He says the truck nearly hit other vehicles. He also says furniture was flying out of the truck and going everywhere. According to Westbrook, the truck crashed into a house.

As you can see in the video, Scott police and Lafayette Parish sheriff’s deputies are on the scene taking inventory of the truck and what’s in it.

We’ll bring you updates as they become available.

