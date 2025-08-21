LAFAYETTE, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities are asking for the public's assistance in locating an individual seen walking out of Target in Lafayette with nearly $200 worth of Stanley Tumbler Cups.

In the surveillance photos, the man appears to be wearing what could be mistaken for a Target uniform, a red collared shirt, and khakis.

Get our free mobile app

According to Lafayette Crime Stoppers the theft occurred at the Target location on Ambassador Caffery Parkway in Lafayette. Surveillance footage caught a man filling a small handheld shopping basket with $185.97 worth of Stanley Tumbler Cups.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers Lafayette Crime Stoppers loading...

Authorities say that after he collected the merchandise, he went into the men's restroom with the basket of Stanley cups.

However, when he exited the bathroom, he wasn't carrying the red shopping basket anymore; he was now holding a plastic Target shopping bag, which contained the cups that had not been paid for yet.

Lafayette Crime Stoppers Lafayette Crime Stoppers loading...

Once the suspect exited the restroom he passed the final point of sale and left the store without paying.

Anyone with information regarding the situation is asked to contact Lafayette Crime Stoppers at (337) 232-TIPS (8477) or by downloading the P3 Tips Mobile App or by dialing **TIPS (**8477) on your mobile device. All callers remain anonymous and can earn a cash reward.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.