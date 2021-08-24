COVID has claimed yet another annual Louisiana tradition as the Louisiana Sugarcane Festival & Fair Association announced their decision to cancel this year's event.

Festival organizers across Louisiana have explored just about every option when it comes to moving forward with their events, but the Delta variant continues to wreak havoc on the country—especially in our Acadiana region.

The Louisiana Sugar Cane Festival & Fair Association made the call to cancel this year's annual festival via an announcement on their official Facebook page.

The Louisiana Sugarcane Festival & Fair Association Board says that information on ticket refunds will be posted on their official Facebook page.

The festival, originally scheduled for September 23-26th, 2021, didn't announce any plans to postpone until the spring like some other festivals, which means we won't be partying with Queen Sugar until Fall of 2022.

Reactions on the social media post ranged from folks who knew the cancellation was inevitable to those who were sad to see their favorite festival get canceled.

One commenter simply said she was "not ok."

As hopeless as COVID has made us feel with this recent Delta variant, we still look forward to seeing normalcy return by Spring of 2022. Earlier today, Dr. Fauci made his rounds on television and said that was his estimate on when people can expect to get outside and enjoy "normal life" again.

Let's hope with the recent FDA approval of Pfizer's COVID vaccine that others will follow suit and by Spring of 2022 we never talk about the C-word ever again.

One can only hope.