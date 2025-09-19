A precautionary lockout at Cypress Cove Elementary in Sulphur on Thursday morning (9-18) was triggered by unexpected gunfire nearby, according to the Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the incident happened around 10:30 a.m. after school resource officers reported shots being fired on the east side of campus.

Lockout Procedures in Place

As a precaution, Cypress Cove was placed on lockout while deputies investigated. During a lockout, students and staff remain inside their classrooms and continue normal activities, but the exterior doors are secured and no one is allowed to enter or leave until authorities give the all-clear.

Officials later determined that the gunfire was not directed at the school but came from a home on Jay Circle, just outside of the school’s perimeter.

Arrest and Charges Filed

At the residence, deputies say they found people shooting at targets. One of them, identified as 42-year-old Gilbert J. McComb, Jr., was discovered to be a convicted felon in possession of a firearm. Investigators also say they found methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the home.

Get our free mobile app

McComb was arrested and booked into the Calcasieu Correctional Center. His charges include:

Unlawful disruption of the operation of a school

Possession of a firearm by a person with a prior felony conviction

Possession of a Schedule II drug

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Bond has not yet been set.

Community Reactions

The arrest has sparked conversation online, with many residents weighing in about safety and ongoing issues in the area.

Brittany Bergeron questioned whether the case was connected to prior complaints of bullets turning up in driveways and even going through windows in Carlyss, saying, “We have started hearing the gunshots again so I’m very curious if this could be the same person.”

Others, like Jude Fenetz, pointed out the location, noting McComb’s arrest on Jay Circle and calling it “definitely not a good decision.”

Some residents debated the legality of the situation. Cody Savoie wrote, “If he is 1000 feet from the school property and 100 feet from the road and it’s out of city limits I don’t think he’s breaking the law. But I might be wrong.”

Several commenters emphasized his felony record. Barbara Vidrine Lucas said simply, “Felons aren’t supposed to have weapons.”

One former acquaintance, Derek Patrick, claimed McComb had recently been released from River Bend, adding, “Sad to hear this, hope he gets his head right this time smh.”

Others expressed frustration at the ridicule. Kaiden Bacque pushed back on harsh comments, saying, “Ridiculing a man for an addiction is absolutely disgusting.”

And some were blunt in their reactions — with Claude Dallas summing it up by saying, “I’d be more surprised if there WEREN’T meth heads shooting targets inside of a home in Sulphur.”

School Safety Reminder

Authorities emphasized the difference between a lockout and a lockdown. A lockout is a proactive measure taken when a possible threat is outside of the school, allowing normal activities to continue inside while ensuring the building remains secure.

The Calcasieu Parish Sheriff’s Office says deputies remained on scene until the situation was resolved and the all-clear was given.