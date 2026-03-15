(Lafayette, LA) - Louisiana State Police officials say a motorcyclist was killed on a Lafayette Parish roadway when a motorist failed to yield and slammed into the motorcycle.

According to Trooper Roy Jones with the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the motorcyclist was driving eastbound on Louisiana Highway 724 near Lagneaux Road, while a truck was driving in the opposite direction. Jones says the truck driver failed to yield to the motorcycle.

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What the Louisiana State Police Say Happened In the Fatal Lafayette Parish Motorcycle Crash

According to their preliminary investigation, when the collision occurred, the 21-year-old motorcycle operator hit the side of the truck. The victim, Gavin Recktenwald of Duson, was thrown from the motorcycle. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

READ MORE: 5-YEAR-OLD KILLED IN FIERY LOUISIANA CRASH AFTER BEING IMPROPERLY RESTRAINED

As is standard in a fatality case, toxicology samples were taken, and they will be analyzed by a lab.

Louisiana State Police Officials Have Reminders for Drivers

Officials remind all drivers to never let anything distract them while they are driving.

If you are experiencing fatigue, officials say you should not drive.

Motorists must obey all traffic laws.

Everyone in a vehicle must be wearing a seat belt.

The fatal crash happened at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, March 13. The investigation into the crash is ongoing.

LOOK: Most dangerous states to drive in Stacker used the Federal Highway Administration's 2020 Highway Statistics report to rank states by the fatalities per billion miles traveled. Gallery Credit: Katherine Gallagher

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