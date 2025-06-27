LOUISIANA (KPEL) — You don't need us to tell you that summertime heat in South Louisiana is not for the faint of heart.

While summers are hard on humans, they can be downright dangerous for your pets, too.

Of course, keeping your pets hydrated is crucial, but most pet owners don't realize that they are putting their pets at risk by simply walking them outdoors when the asphalt is too hot.

With high humidity, little shade, and intense sun reflection from pavement, cities like Lafayette, Broussard, and Baton Rouge become especially risky for pets outdoors.

You may be putting your pup at risk and not even realize it. Here is what every dog and cat parents in Acadiana need to know this summer.

When Is It Too Hot to Walk Your Dog?

A good rule of thumb is: if it's too hot for your bare feet or hands, it's too hot for your pet's paws.

The American Kennel Club and the Journal of the American Medical Association both confirm that the pavement temperature will always be warmer than the air temperature.

For example, 85 degrees is around 130 degrees on asphalt.

It only takes 60 seconds for your pet's paws to start burning when the pavement is 125 degrees.

Pro tip: Place the back of your hand against the asphalt or sidewalk for 5-10 seconds. If it's too hot for you, it's too hot for your pet.

Signs of Burned Paw Pads in Dogs

Think your pet's paws may be injured?

Look for the following signs:

Limping or refusing to walk

Discolored, darkened, or red paws

Blisters

Constant licking or chewing of paws

Tips If You Must Walk Your Pet in the Heat

If you find yourself in a situation where walking your pet on the pavement is your only option, here is how to do it in the safest way possible:

The earlier the better, before 9 AM or after 7 PM

Stick to grass, if possible,and avoid sidewalks or asphalt as much as possible

Dog booties or paw wax

Bring Water and take frequent breaks

Invest in a cool-down vest