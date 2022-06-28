The Supreme Court handed down a ruling Tuesday afternoon blocking federal Judge Shelley Dick's court order for re-drawn congressional maps, paving the way for the current maps passed by the legislature (and confirmed in an override of Governor John Bel Edwards' veto) to stand at least through the 2022 midterms.

In Alito's decision, the Court put a stay on Dick's ruling, which had blocked the current maps.

The order means that Louisiana can hold elections for the midterms under the legislature's maps, but the final order on that map will be based on a case currently before the nation's highest court.

The three liberal justices - Kagan, Breyer, and Sotomayor - dissented in the Court's order.

Sen. Cleo Fields's Redistricting Plan (SB 306)/Louisiana Legislature

The stay is a victory for Louisiana Republicans, many of whom had argued that drawing a second majority-minority district would itself be a violation of the Voting Rights Act. Democratic groups, including the NAACP, argued that because the state was one-third African-American, one-third of its six congressional districts must be majority-minority.

The Court is currently in the process of deciding the Alabama case, which will in turn ultimately decide the fate of maps in Louisiana and any other states they are taking into consideration.