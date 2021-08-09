Surging COVID Claims Another Famous Louisiana Victim

The announcement made late Sunday afternoon was quick and to the point. As COVID numbers once again rise across the state, the seemingly endless pandemic has claimed another well known victim: New Orleans legendary Jazz Fest.

JAZZ FEST 2021 WILL NOT OCCUR IN OCTOBER DUE TO COVID-19 CONDITIONS

As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned. We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are April 29 – May 8, 2022.

The rapidly rising cases of COVID in New Orleans and all over the state have once again caused organizers of one of America's biggest music festivals to pull the plug, and now for the second straight year. The 2020 edition of the Crescent City music celebration, which normally takes place over two weekends in late April and early May, had been postponed due to COVID and rescheduled for October. And then came the Delta variant.

In making the announcement, Jazz Fest organizers cited the latest numbers from the Centers for Disease Control. The state broke its own record for COVID related hospitalizations last week, with 2,421 Louisianans hospitalized with the virus. It also reported 6,116 new cases, those numbers also coming from the CDC.

In late July, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell reinstituted a mask mandate for the city, saying the virus is once again out of control. The mayor has also mandated that all city employees to be vaccinated.

The festival historically attracts nearly a half million music lovers and millions of tourist dollars to the city. Jazz Fest headliners scheduled for this year included the Rolling Stones, Foo Fighters and Lizzo.

