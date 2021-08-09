Surging COVID Claims Another Famous Louisiana Victim
The announcement made late Sunday afternoon was quick and to the point. As COVID numbers once again rise across the state, the seemingly endless pandemic has claimed another well known victim: New Orleans legendary Jazz Fest.
JAZZ FEST 2021 WILL NOT OCCUR IN OCTOBER DUE TO COVID-19 CONDITIONS
As a result of the current exponential growth of new COVID cases in New Orleans and the region and the ongoing public health emergency, we must sadly announce that the 2021 edition of the New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival presented by Shell, scheduled to take place October 8 –17, 2021, will not occur as planned. We now look forward to next spring, when we will present the Festival during its traditional timeframe. Next year’s dates are April 29 – May 8, 2022.
The rapidly rising cases of COVID in New Orleans and all over the state have once again caused organizers of one of America's biggest music festivals to pull the plug, and now for the second straight year.
The 2020 edition of the Crescent City music celebration, which normally takes place over two weekends in late April and early May, had been postponed due to COVID and rescheduled for October.
And then came the Delta variant.