Suspect in Florida State University Shooting Now in Custody

TALLAHASSEE (KPEL) - Sources told Associated Press that the suspect responsible for shooting multiple students on campus at Florida State University Thursday has been taken into custody by local police this afternoon.

Six people were transported to a hospital, one individual is in critical condition, and the other five are all in serious condition, according to a spokesperson for Tallahassee Memorial HealthCare.

The university issued an active shooter alert midday Thursday, which prompted responses from all emergency and law enforcement agencies.

At this time, they have not released the identity of the shooter or the details of how the situation unfolded.

This is an active investigation, and we will update the story with more information as it is released.

Someone Walked By A Victim, Sipping Their Coffee

The internet is outraged over a video posted by an individual who can be seen sipping coffee and passing by one of the shooting victims lying on the ground.

Videos Pouring In On Social Media From FSU Shooting

