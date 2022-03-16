You know the Eurythmics song "Sweet Dreams", right? And you know the lyrics, right? Are you sure?

This morning (March 16) on Wheel of Fortune, the puzzle was all but there for the contestants taking, but a misheard lyric proved costly. As it turns out, it's a pretty common misheard lyric, but when you sing it wrong in your car, it doesn't cost you over $4,000!

Chris Bryant guessed almost all of the remaining letters in the song lyric puzzle.

“S_eet _reams Are Ma_e O_ This,” the puzzle read. The lyrics from the 1983 Annie Lennox lead Eurythmics song are probably now playing in your head. As a matter of fact, the correct lyrics are in the actual title of the song, "Sweet Dreams (Made of This)".

Bryant, like many others thought Lennox was singing something else when he tried to solve the puzzle.

“Sweet dreams are made of these,” Bryant guessed, incorrectly saying “these” instead of “this.” And "THIS" was already fully showing IN THE PUZZLE!!!

It turns out that misheard lyric made Bryant miss out on an additional $4,050 in winnings. Except that this will probably go down as one of the bigger blunders on the show, Bryant can't be too down on himself as he was still the day’s winner with $26,405.

Remember how I said it was a common misheard lyric? You're not alone!

If you're like me, the song is playing over and over in your head right now, and will be until you hear the song in full. I'll help you out.