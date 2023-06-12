Wheel of Fortune Host Pat Sajak Stepping Down

Wheel of Fortune host Pat Sajak announced he will be stepping down following this upcoming season. It will be his 41st as host of the popular TV show.

Sajak replaced the original host Chuck Woolery in 1983 when the game show moved from day time to a night time show.

Nominated 16 times for Outstanding Game Show Host, Sajak won the award three times.

“Years go by fast,” he told ET while celebrating Wheel‘s 40th season in 2022. “We’re getting near the end. It’s been a long [time]. We’re not gonna do this for another 40 years. The end is near. … It’s an honor to have been in people’s living rooms for that long.”

