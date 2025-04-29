A Louisiana woman who competed as a contestant on a popular game show walked away with thousands of dollars' worth of prize money, according to WBRZ.

This woman also made it to the final round.

What Show Did The Woman Appear On?

One of the longest-running game shows on television is "Wheel of Fortune".

For decades, contestants have been spinning the big wheel to win prizes and money. On each show, one lucky contestant makes it to the "Bonus Round," where they have a chance to win an additional prize.

Pat Sajak hosted the show for over four decades, until his final episode in 2024. Now, the show is hosted by Ryan Seacrest, who has helped the show maintain excellent ratings.

Did You Know "Wheel Of Fortune" Had Another Name When It Began?

The game began with the title "Shopper's Bazaar," and the host at the time was Chuck Woolery.

The original presentation of the show is quite different from the show we know today! Check this out:

While the show began with "Shopper's Bazaar," an unaired pilot episode, it eventually transitioned to "Wheel of Fortune."

One thing that hasn't changed for decades is the woman who used to turn the letters; now, she taps them - Vanna White.

According to History.com, the show premiered on January 6, 1975. The following is a video that host Vanna White made as host Pat Sajak was retiring:

Who Has Hosted "Wheel of Fortune" Over The Years?

Remember When Contestants On "Wheel of Fortune" Won Money For Each Round, And They Had To Buy Prizes?

Depending on your age, you may remember the time before October 5, 1987, when the show had contestants spend the money they won each round on actual prizes.

Do you remember the ceramic dalmations? (Yes, totally hilarious). His name is Sheldon!

Check this out:

Who Was The Louisiana Woman Who Won Big On Wheel Recently?

According to WBRZ, Dawya Davis' episode of "Wheel of Fortune" aired Monday, April 28.

The mother spoke to host Ryan Seacrest about her fun Friday night dance parties with her kids.

Davis was able to earn enough money during the episode to move forward to the bonus round.

What Happened In The Bonus Round?

For this lovely woman from Baton Rouge, it didn't matter that she didn't win the bonus round because she ended up winning a total of $30,549 during her gameplay.

Congratulations, Dwaya!

She is not the only contestant from Louisiana to have won and advanced to the "Bonus Round" on "Wheel of Fortune" over the years.

In 2012, Ashley Hollier from Youngsville won over $70,000 on the show.

There was also Annah Mowad McGuffey's big win on the show in December 2108.

She won a trip to Hawaii during the regular show play, and she won a vehicle in the final round of the show: