Lafayette Couple To Compete On New Game Show – Shot At $250,000 Prize

Two Lafayette natives will be competing together during the premier of a new TBS game show, per reports from our media partners at KATC-TV3. The couple will have a chance at winning the $250,000 prize if they are successful.

See the report posted on Twitter by our media partners @KATCTV3 below.

According to the above report, Kal and Whitney Savoie will be appearing on the new TBS gameshow "The Cube" and will have a shot a winning a cool quarter-of-a-million dollars. The report says that the game show will test mental and physical capabilities as couples work together to complete games.

Former NBA star Dwayne Wade is the host of the game-show and the premier airs tonight, June 10th, on TBS.

Best of luck to the locals. Bring home that big prize!

Since we are on the topic of TV, see if any of these catch phrases ring a bell.