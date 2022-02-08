If you are having a tough week and maybe need to take a night off from cooking dinner then we have a surprise for you.

Taco Bell just announced that they are adding three new menu items that will make their debut this week.

On Thursday, February 10, 2022, Taco Bell will drop the all-new menu items, which will include:

Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos

Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos

Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada

Now some may be saying that the Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos sounds familiar and they are correct. Doritos unveiled this new flavor back in December and it has quickly become a fan favorite. Customers will be able to get this new creation in a crunchy taco shell by itself or in a Supreme form.

Taco Bell is also celebrating the 10th anniversary of the Doritos Locos Tacos this year, which makes me wonder if we will see more exciting things from the fast-food chain as the year goes on.

According to a press release from Taco Bell, "The new Flamin' Hot Cool Ranch Doritos Locos Tacos provides an opportunity to celebrate the beloved menu item that's become a staple fan-favorite, but with a new spicy twist."

The new Cantina Crispy Chicken Tacos and Cantina Crispy Chicken Tortada are a new creation that features crispy white meat chicken marinated in a jalapeño buttermilk sauce and rolled in a crispy tortilla chip coating. It is then topped with shredded lettuce, shredded cheddar, and freshly diced tomatoes in a soft flour taco shell. Customers will be able to choose from a Creamy Chipotle or Avocado Ranch sauce. The Tortada will include the same fixings but it will be wrapped in a tortilla and then grilled.

Fans have a lot to say on Twitter about the release that is coming on Thursday.

