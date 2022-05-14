Taco Bell’s Mexican Pizza Returns This Week—But Here’s How You Can Get it Two Days Early

After being gone since 2020, Taco Bell's Mexican Pizza is set to make its triumphant return on May 19.

Last month Doja Cat dropped the mic when she casually announced the news that the Mexican Pizza would be returning in May. Soon, Taco Bell confirmed her report, backing up rumors that had been swirling for months.

It's one of the greatest Taco Bell menu items of all time, being introduced as the "Pizazz Pizza" back in 1985 and eventually evolving into the Mexican Pizza that we know and love today. Thanks to a Change.org petition from 200K+ passionate fans of the Mexican Pizza, it will be back on the menu this week.

The man who organized the petition said that Taco Bell reached out to him personally to share the news.

fast forward two years later and I found myself on a conference call with the Taco Bell team as they shared news of the return of the Mexican Pizza, showing that listening to their fans is clearly embedded in their DNA. It’s one of the many reasons Taco Bell is more than just another fast-food restaurant

But what if I told you there was a chance that you could get it early?

While the public will have access to the Mexican Pizza this Thursday (May 19) Taco Bell loyalty members will have first dibs starting on Tuesday, May 17.

All you have to do is make sure you're a member of the Taco Bell Rewards program and call your favorite local Taco Bell and ask if they are one of the participating restaurants.

Fans are already gearing up for the early release.

Some claim to have already gotten a taste.

Are you one of the Mexican Pizza fanatics who will be enjoying its return? Will you be grabbing one early?

You've waited long enough. Enjoy.