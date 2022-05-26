Too Many Complaints to Ignore—Taco Bell Mexican Pizza Has a Problem

Just looking at the lengthy drive-thru lines at Taco Bells around Acadiana, you can tell the Mexican Pizza is back! No one really knows why Taco Bell took it off the menu in the first place. After an 18-month absence, the Taco Mexican Pizza is back on the menu, but even diehard fans are complaining about its taste. Is it different? Taco Bell says no, but most people aren't buying what they're saying.

Taco Bell took the Mexican Pizza off its menu a year and a half ago and people lost their minds. A petition with over to bring it back and attracted over 100,000 signatures. Celebrities including Dolly Parton and Doja Cat begged the fast food chain to bring it back.

On May 19, 2022, the Mexican Pizza returned to the Taco Bell menu. But just like the controversial disappearance from the menu, its return has the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza in turmoil once again.

After a week back, Most people don't like it. Some people do, but most, even true fans really don't like the new Taco Bell Mexican pizza now claiming it's not the same. The biggest complaint is about the crust.

Even Colette Bennett, a writer for The Street, says the "shell has less of the lip-smacking flavor of the original".

...was not as pleasurable as the original. -Colette Bennett

America's country music sweetheart Dolly Parton said it was different, as well. Most of the complaints are that the Taco Bell Mexican Pizza is flatter and the old crust was lighter and flakier.

Taco Bell execs say nothing is different about their Mexican Pizza. However, in an April 18, 2022 press release, there was some verbiage that might indicate differently.

...as the masterminds in the Taco Bell test kitchen worked to streamline operations and ingredient sourcing. -Taco Bell Press Release

Each Taco Bell restaurant has someone hand assembling each Mexican Pizza so there is going to be some variations in the item every time you order one. However, there are entirely too many complaints about the new Taco Bell Mexican Pizza to ignore.