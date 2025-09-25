The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Tait Jeffrey Martin, 51, co-owner of Wildcat Brothers Distilling, was arrested following an emergency call on Wednesday night (Sept. 24). Deputies were dispatched to the 2600 block of SE Evangeline Thruway around 8:55 p.m., near the distillery’s location.

According to LPSO spokesperson Valerie Ponseti, the investigation led to Martin being booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on a charge of third-degree rape.

Details of the Arrest

Booking records show Martin was taken into custody during the early hours of Thursday, September 25, with his bond set at $15,000. Third-degree rape under Louisiana law generally involves a victim who is incapacitated or unable to consent. If convicted, Martin could face up to 25 years in prison.

Wildcat Brothers Distilling, located along US 90 near Lafayette Regional Airport, is located within the 2600 block where deputies responded to the emergency call.

Background on Wildcat Brothers Distilling

Wildcat Brothers Distilling is recognized as Acadiana’s first craft rum distiller, producing French-style rum made from Louisiana sugarcane. The company was co-founded by Martin and David Meaux, who have promoted the brand through local partnerships and appearances.

Martin has also been a familiar face on Lafayette television, including a recurring weekly cocktail segment on News 15.