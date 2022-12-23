Target Recalls Over 200,000 Weighted Blankets for Children

A popular children's blanket has been recalled.

Target recalled over 200,000 weighted blankets that were for children.

The Pillowfort Weighted Blankets weigh about 6 pounds and are made specifically for children to use.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) announced on Thursday that the Pillowfort weighted blankets for kids carried the risk that a child could become entrapped by unzipping and entering the blanket.

There have already been two reports of children who became trapped in the blanket and died from asphyxiation in North Carolina this year. There were also reports of two other children who became entrapped in the weighted blanket but were able to successfully escape from the blanket.

The Pillowfort Weighted Blanket was sold exclusively by Target stores and was sold across the United States for $40 a piece.

If you currently have this blanket or have purchased it as a Christmas gift you should stop using the blanket immediately and return the item to your nearest Target store for a refund. You can also go to the Target website for more information about the recall and how to return the item in question or you can call 800-440-0680.

Over the last few years, weighted blankets have risen in popularity and become an item that most households have.

The weight of the blanket helps to put your body into a "rest" mode and helps with many of the symptoms of anxiety.