Teacher Shares Outfits that Violated Dress Code – But Did They?

There is an old saying that "the clothes make the man". The saying seems to imply that you should dress for the sensibilities of others. And, if you dress well enough to fool the general public you can be a complete buffoon and still be a captain of industry, a politician, or a television personality.

I don't like dress codes. But I do understand the need for them. I support school uniforms because I think that takes a lot of pressure off parents to purchase trendy and expensive clothes for kids that will outgrow them over the course of a semester. I also think that if left to their own devices many of today's students would come to class wearing items that would make a stripper blush.

But this article is not about students and the clothes they wear. This is about the outfits that teachers wear. Teachers do need to look neat and tidy and professional in their line of work. I think it helps with the educational process. But the stringent circumstances that some school systems place on their teachers and their wardrobe choices are beyond the comprehension of a reasonable human being.

Take the case of Tik Tok User @meimonstaa. She is a student teacher and her wardrobe choices have gotten her into trouble. But after reviewing her Tik Tok videos I can't for the life of me figure out why those outfits were so troubling to her school's administrators.

In this video, @meimonstaa puts on a fashion show of some of her recent outfits. She actually challenges you, the viewer to determine which outfits were inappropriate for school.

I have to admit the only outfit that she wore that I might even remotely question was the outfit with the slick black leggings. I can see how, especially if she was a middle school teacher, such a snug-fitting outfit might make concentrating on the lesson a little more difficult. But the rest of those outfits look just fine to me.

To be fair, I don't know much about fashion other than it is the "science of someone else defining your tastes and expressions". Oh, I made that definition up but it's what I believe. My style should not be your style and if my style doesn't hamper you from having your style then leave me and my fashion faux pas alone.

Did you see any of her outfits that would make you want to pull your child out of her classroom? I didn't. In fact, I see an energetic young educator who still has enthusiasm for her chosen profession. That's actually the kind of teacher I would want for my kids.

Oh one more thing, do you think male teachers fall under this kind of scrutiny or are we just saving the venom for the ladies?

To be honest, I do not know what grade level @meimonstaa teaches but regardless of that fact I still don't see any reason at all for her to be called out on her fashion choices. Maybe it's jealousy? Maybe it's just a bunch of curmudgeons in the school system, or maybe it's time for teachers to stand up for their right to dress like human beings.

The next thing you know they will be telling us what kind of pets we can have in our own homes. What? They already are?