(KPEL) —A 13-year-old is in critical condition after being run over by a four-wheeler Wednesday afternoon in East Baton Rouge Parish, according to Acadian Ambulance officials.

The accident happened just before 1 pm at the intersection of Greenwell Springs - Port Hudson Road and Hubbs Road, just north of Baton Rouge in Zachary.

WBRZ reported that AirMed was dispatched to the scene, and the teenage girl was immediately transported to Our Lady of the Lake Children's Hospital in Baton Rouge around 2:30 p.m.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office is currently investigating the accident; however, no further details about the cause or the teen's identity have been released.

