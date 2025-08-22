Louisiana Teen Leads Police on High-Speed Chase in Stolen Car

BERWICK, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities took a 15-year-old boy into custody Thursday after he led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. confirmed that a juvenile now faces dozens of charges after stealing a vehicle from the Abbeville area and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Teen Faces Dozens of Serious Charges

When police stopped the juvenile suspect, they conducted a search and discovered a handgun, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

The teen whose identity has not been disclosed was booked into the Berwick Jail and faces a laundry list of serious charges:

  • Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce

  • Aggravated flight from an officer in a vehicle

  • Improper lane usage

  • No driver’s license

  • Ignoring stop and yield signs

  • Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

  • Illegal possession of stolen property (vehicle)

  • Hit and run

  • Reckless operation of a vehicle

  • Criminal damage to property

  • Prohibited acts: Schedule I marijuana

  • Possession of drug paraphernalia

  • Resisting an officer

“Disturbing Trend” in Juvenile Crime

Chief Leonard shared his concern for the increase in what he describes as a 'disturbing trend' of juvenile criminal activity.

It is deeply concerning to see juveniles engaging in such reckless and dangerous behavior, showing little regard for human life, We are very fortunate no one was injured during this incident.

He goes on to explain that inexperienced drivers put the entire community at risk, especially when they attempt to evade law enforcement.

When they engage in this type of reckless behavior, they must be held accountable for their actions

Read the official statement from the police regarding the incident here.

