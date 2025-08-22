BERWICK, LA (KPEL) — Louisiana authorities took a 15-year-old boy into custody Thursday after he led police on a high-speed chase in a stolen vehicle.

Get our free mobile app

Berwick Police Chief David Leonard Sr. confirmed that a juvenile now faces dozens of charges after stealing a vehicle from the Abbeville area and leading police on a high-speed chase.

Teen Faces Dozens of Serious Charges

When police stopped the juvenile suspect, they conducted a search and discovered a handgun, marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia.

The teen whose identity has not been disclosed was booked into the Berwick Jail and faces a laundry list of serious charges:

Aggravated obstruction of a highway of commerce

Aggravated flight from an officer in a vehicle

Improper lane usage

No driver’s license

Ignoring stop and yield signs

Illegal possession of a handgun by a juvenile

Illegal possession of stolen property (vehicle)

Hit and run

Reckless operation of a vehicle

Criminal damage to property

Prohibited acts: Schedule I marijuana

Possession of drug paraphernalia

Resisting an officer

“Disturbing Trend” in Juvenile Crime

Chief Leonard shared his concern for the increase in what he describes as a 'disturbing trend' of juvenile criminal activity.

It is deeply concerning to see juveniles engaging in such reckless and dangerous behavior, showing little regard for human life, We are very fortunate no one was injured during this incident.

He goes on to explain that inexperienced drivers put the entire community at risk, especially when they attempt to evade law enforcement.

When they engage in this type of reckless behavior, they must be held accountable for their actions

Read the official statement from the police regarding the incident here.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.