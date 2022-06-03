Teen Wounded In Third Opelousas Shooting This Week

Another day brings another shooting in Louisiana third oldest city.

For the third time in the last five days, Opelousas police are investigating a shooting. This latest shooting has landed a teenager in the hospital.

According to investigators, the shooting happened around midnight Thursday night near the intersection of Lastrapes Street and Rice Lane.

Authorities say a 16-year-old girl was shot during the incident. Police say she may have been sitting in a car when the shooting took place. The teen was taken to the hospital with a leg wound. Police describe the victim's condition as "serious."

So far, investigators have not identified any suspects. However, they say they are interviewing witnesses.

The teen is the third person to be wounded by gunfire in Opelousas city limits this week. On Monday morning, a man was found dead in a home on Ina Clare Drive. On Wednesday, a shooting near the corner of Market and Eliza Streets left another man in critical condition.

If you have any information about this shooting or the others that happened this week, call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

