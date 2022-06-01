Opelousas Man in Critical Condition after Wednesday Shooting

Major Mark Guidry with the Opelousas Police Department says they are investigating an early morning shooting that has left a man in critical condition at an area hospital. This is the second shooting that has happened in the last three days.

An officer patrolling in the area around North Market and Eliza Streets was notified by people in that area that someone had been shot.

When the officers got to the scene they found a man who had been shot multiple times. The man was lying in a driveway near the area.

The man was taken to a hospital, and officials say he is said to be in critical condition.

As far as what motivated the shooting, and what the details are surrounding the shooting, the information has yet to be released. Police are currently working the case.

Officers are working on interviewing people who might have seen something at the time of the shooting, but police are asking for the public's help with this case as well.

The other shooting that happened this week occurred Monday morning at around 1 o'clock. The shooting happened on Ina Clare Drive near Bernice Street.

The victim in that shooting was killed inside a home. He has been identified as 31-year-old Kendal Payne. He too had been shot multiple times.

If you have any information about what happened around one o'clock this morning near the intersection of Eliza and North Market Street you are asked to call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500.

There are other ways to communicate with detectives as well. You can email information to crimetips@opelousaspd.com.

If you would like to anonymously give information, you can call the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-948-TIPS (8477).

Another anonymous way to give police help with this case is to download and use the P3 app using any mobile device.

Officials say information that leads to an arrest can lead to you getting up to a $1,000 cash as a reward.

