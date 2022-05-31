One Dead in Opelousas Shooting

Just moments after we learned of the deadly shooting at a New Orleans graduation ceremony, we learned of another deadly shooting--this one, closer to home.

According to Opelousas police, that shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive.

According to Major Mark Guidry of the Opelousas Police Department, officers found the victim's body when they arrived on scene. That victim has been identified as Kendol Payne, 31, of Opelousas. Major Guidry says the investigation into Payne's death is ongoing and that no other information is available.

So far, police have not made any arrests. if you have any information about this case, call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.

Seven Forgotten Facts About Lafayette The area now known as downtown Lafayette was first settled 200 years ago. While the street grid of that original settlement is the same as it was then, the rest of the city has grown and changed exponentially. Let's take a look at some of those changes by taking a look at some of the forgotten facts in Lafayette history.

Lafayette: 1981 vs. 2021