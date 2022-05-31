One Dead in Opelousas Shooting
Just moments after we learned of the deadly shooting at a New Orleans graduation ceremony, we learned of another deadly shooting--this one, closer to home.
According to Opelousas police, that shooting happened around 1 a.m. Monday in the 1200 block of Ina Clare Drive.
According to Major Mark Guidry of the Opelousas Police Department, officers found the victim's body when they arrived on scene. That victim has been identified as Kendol Payne, 31, of Opelousas. Major Guidry says the investigation into Payne's death is ongoing and that no other information is available.
So far, police have not made any arrests. if you have any information about this case, call the Opelousas Police Department at 337-948-2500 or St. Landry Crime Stoppers at 337-948-TIPS.