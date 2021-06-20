Ten Killed, Including Nine Children, in Alabama From Claudette Related Crash

Tropical Depression Claudette is now responsible for 12 deaths across Alabama. The latest tragedy has claimed 10 victims, nine of them children, and has left multiple people injured in a two-vehicle crash said to be "likely" due to dangerous road conditions as a result of the storm.

Sheriff Danny Bond tells WSFA that two vehicles "likely hydroplaned on wet roads" Saturday (06/19/21) in Butler County, Alabama.

Ten Killed, Including Nine Children, in Fatal Alabama Crash

Ten people, including nine children, reportedly ranging in age from 9 months to 17, died in the fatal accident.

One of the two vehicles involved in the fatal accident was driven by a father with his 9-month-old daughter as the only passenger.

Both were killed.

The other vehicle involved in the crash was a bus from Tallapoosa County Girls Ranch, an organization that assists with "Alabama’s needy, neglected, or abused, school-age children” according to winknews.com.

A bystander on the scene was able to pull the driver of the bus out, however, none of the children could be pulled out due to the bus being engulfed in flames.

According to winknews.com, the ages of the children ranged from 4 to 17.

