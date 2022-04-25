Louisiana Man in Wheelchair Struck and Killed Crossing Highway

This past Friday night a man was tragically struck and killed while crossing a highway in St. Tammany Parish.

Man In Wheelchair Killed On Highway In Slidell

According to WBRZ.com Louisiana State Police report this past Friday (04/22/22), a wheelchair-bound Louisiana man was struck and killed by an oncoming vehicle as he attempted to cross a highway in Slidell, La

The incident happened just after midnight on US 11 near Oak Harbor Boulevard in Slidell in St. Tammany Parish

The victim's identity has not been released at this time.

From WBRZ.com -

"Troopers say a car was traveling north on US 11 when a man was crossing the highway in a wheelchair. The man was reportedly wearing dark clothing and using a dark-colored wheelchair with no lighting or reflectors."

The victim was reportedly transported to the hospital in critical condition but unfortunately later passed away as a result of his injuries.

WBRZ reports the driver of the car involved in the incident was wearing a seatbelt at the time and did not sustain any injuries.

Toxicology samples were taken from both the victim and the driver at the scene for analysis, but intoxication is not suspected.

Read more at WBRZ.com.