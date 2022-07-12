Louisiana Woman Arrested after Setting Fire to Her Own Home with 4-Month-Old Baby Inside

Reports say that the mother of a 4-month-old has been arrested in St. Tammany Parish after she allegedly set fire to her own home. The woman's mother and child were inside of the home at the time of the incident which was apparently prompted by an argument.

The St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reportedly says that the woman who was arrested had apparently gotten into an argument with her mother. The mother of the woman in question was inside of the home at the time the fire began but was not harmed.

However, the woman's 4-month-old son suffered minor burns as a result of the incident.

According to reports from WBRZ, the incident occurred early Sunday morning on Jay Street in Slidell.

While the woman had reportedly left the home before authorities responded to the scene, she was taken into custody on Monday. The woman faces two counts of aggravated arson, one count of child desertion, and one count of cruelty to juveniles per reports.

